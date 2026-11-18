The attorney general is expected to refile an indictment against Otzma Yehudit MK Tally Gotliv once the Knesset House Committee is established, Channel 12 reports.

Gotliv is accused of violating the law by exposing the identity of a Shin Bet officer in 2024.

The House Committee under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government granted Gotliv immunity, despite Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s position that she was not entitled to it.

The attorney general argued that Gotliv’s social media posts identifying the partner of anti-government protest leader Shikma Bressler as a Shin Bet agent were repeated and deliberate, rather than a slip of the tongue.

Gotliv will be able to ask the newly formed committee for immunity again.