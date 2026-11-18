The Lebanese judiciary has charged five Hezbollah members with recruiting and arming others, a judicial source tells AFP, as pressure mounts on the Iran-backed terrorist movement.

The judicial source says that the five individuals were arrested earlier this month in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah’s main strongholds.

They are charged with “forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipping them and supplying them with weapons,” the source adds.

Pressure has been mounting on Hezbollah, which was weakened by back-to-back wars with Israel and faces a push from authorities in Beirut to disarm its military wing.

Last month, a Lebanese court charged 13 people with their alleged involvement in shipping explosives to Hezbollah, after authorities seized the half-ton cargo.

In a rare admission, the Iran-backed terror group said the vehicle and its cargo “belong to the resistance” against Israel and demanded the shipment be returned.