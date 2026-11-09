Jews targeted in 58% of all New York City hate crimes last month — NYPD data

Jews were targeted in 58% of all hate crimes in New York City in October, according to NYPD data released today.

There were 26 anti-Jewish incidents out of 45 hate crimes against all groups, the data shows.

Jews make up around 12% of the city’s population and are targeted in the majority of hate crimes every month.

Last month, there was one anti-Asian crime, five targeting black people, two against Hispanic people, five targeting Muslims, one against an unnamed ethnicity, two against other religions, and three based on sexual orientation.

So far this year, there have been 279 anti-Jewish hate crimes in the city, 53% of the total against all groups.

The figures are for hate crimes that have been confirmed as such by police.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes are up 4% so far this year, while overall hate crimes are up 15%, according to the data.

Jewish security officials and hate crimes experts believe that many incidents are not reported to police.

The crimes include incidents like harassment, vandalism and assault.