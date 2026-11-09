Group claiming to be Iran-linked Handala takes responsibility for distributing flyers across Tel Aviv

A group claiming to be the Iranian-linked Handala hacker group takes responsibility for distributing flyers in Tel Aviv that prompted people toward a website that police say featured “threatening content.”

A screenshot shared by police shows that the website is titled “warning from handala team,” a known hacker group linked to Iran that has previously published the contents of devices belonging to Israeli officials.

Now, a group claiming to be Handala confirms that it is behind the distribution of flyers, saying it stuffed them in hundreds of mailboxes across central Israel under the cover of darkness last night.

???????? #BREAKING In a statement, the " #Handala Popular Resistance Front" group announced that it had distributed hundreds of thousands of warning leaflets across various areas of Tel Aviv overnight, noting that the operation was carried out without triggering sirens or activating… https://t.co/WeQzi5BDZx pic.twitter.com/v1x5fWVKv1 — Raaz News – En (@raaznewsen) November 9, 2026

“On a night when the Zionist regime’s so-called security was, as always, sound asleep, Tel Aviv awoke to a new reality crafted by resistance,” reads the statement released by the group. “Dozens of Handala Popular Resistance Front operatives moved through the city until dawn, going door-to-door — without alarms, without any sirens, delivering hundreds of thousands of Handala warning leaflets directly to the homes of settlers.”

The statement includes the same message that was posted on the webpage linked on the flyer, which warned Israelis that if “your leaders once again act foolishly and attack the energy infrastructure of the resistance front, you must be prepared to pay the heavy price for this aggression.”

“On that day, not a single power station, oil refinery or water desalination facility will remain in the occupied territories. From south to north, your energy and water arteries will shatter like glass,” the message reads.

“This is the final warning. The choice is yours: wisdom, or sinking into darkness and the silence of catastrophe,” the message concludes.

The Telegram statement is accompanied by several dozen images of apartment block mailboxes, each with a Handala flyer sticking out of it, with the names of the recipients clearly visible on many of the mailboxes.

The group also includes a video of the flyers being picked up from a print shop in Israel, ahead of distribution.