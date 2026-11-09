Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

World oil prices drop on hopes for US-Iran diplomacy

By AFP Today, 4:36 pm
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Oil prices have fallen sharply on hopes for diplomatic talks aimed at ending the US-Iran war, with the main international contract, Brent North Sea crude, shedding more than five percent.

Brent has dropped as low as $93.32 a barrel, while the main US contract, West Texas Intermediate, has retreated 4.5 percent to $86.75 a barrel.

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