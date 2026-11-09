After meeting, Eisenkot, Liberman express confidence in ability to form stable government

The Yashar party says party leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman met earlier today for what it describes as a “constructive and productive discussion,” amid disagreements over the formation of Israel’s next government.

“Both expressed full confidence in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term,” Yashar says in a statement following the meeting.

The talks come amid tensions between the two leaders over Eisenkot’s coalition-building options, with Liberman ruling out a minority government or one reliant on Arab-led parties while signaling a willingness to negotiate with ultra-Orthodox factions. The statement does not indicate whether the two have resolved their differences or reached any concrete agreements.