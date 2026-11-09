Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

After meeting, Eisenkot, Liberman express confidence in ability to form stable government

By Ariela Karmel Today, 4:51 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

The Yashar party says party leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman met earlier today for what it describes as a “constructive and productive discussion,” amid disagreements over the formation of Israel’s next government.

“Both expressed full confidence in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term,” Yashar says in a statement following the meeting.

The talks come amid tensions between the two leaders over Eisenkot’s coalition-building options, with Liberman ruling out a minority government or one reliant on Arab-led parties while signaling a willingness to negotiate with ultra-Orthodox factions. The statement does not indicate whether the two have resolved their differences or reached any concrete agreements.

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