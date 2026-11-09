Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Trump suggests US midterms were rigged after Republican Party suffers crushing defeat

By AFP Today, 5:40 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump renews baseless allegations of voter fraud, questioning the legitimacy of last week’s midterm elections after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a crushing defeat for his Republican Party.

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” Trump writes on Truth Social, alleging without evidence that large early voting “dumps” had made Republican victories impossible.

“It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!” he adds.

The accusations mark a sharp reversal from Trump’s initial acceptance of the results. “I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told The New York Times on election night.

The president has repeatedly made unfounded claims of election fraud, most notably following his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

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