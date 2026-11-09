Video shows settler slapping Palestinian woman outside her home in South Hebron Hills

Palestinian media outlets have published footage of a settler slapping a Palestinian woman in the Khallet al-Hummus area of the South Hebron Hills in the southern West Bank.

The settler is seen grazing a flock of sheep near the entrance to what is, according to the report, the Palestinian woman’s home. After slapping her, he says, “Don’t come near me. Are you threatening me with a stick?”

Another settler is seen standing beside him and filming the incident.

A teenage settler slaps a Palestinian homeowner while grazing a herd of cattle at the entrance to her home in the Khalet al-Hummus area, south of the city of Yatta.

Since Shem Tov Lusky and other settlers invaded the lands of Khalet al-Hummus approximately six months ago pic.twitter.com/2ffiHMVoJr — מחוץ לעדר/ kivsa shchora (@masafering) November 9, 2026