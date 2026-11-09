Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Video shows settler slapping Palestinian woman outside her home in South Hebron Hills

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 6:31 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets have published footage of a settler slapping a Palestinian woman in the Khallet al-Hummus area of the South Hebron Hills in the southern West Bank.

The settler is seen grazing a flock of sheep near the entrance to what is, according to the report, the Palestinian woman’s home. After slapping her, he says, “Don’t come near me. Are you threatening me with a stick?”

Another settler is seen standing beside him and filming the incident.

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