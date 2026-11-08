Key updates
Saudis say they shot down Houthi missile fired at eastern part of kingdom
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni Iran-allied Houthi group towards the Eastern region of the kingdom.
UAE says it rescued 22 people from burning cargo ship in Sea of Oman
The United Arab Emirates National Guard says that it has rescued 22 people, all of whom are Arab nationals, after a fire broke out on a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman.
Saudi Arabia issues all clear after alerts in several parts of kingdom
Saudi Arabia’s civil defence says that the danger has passed, shortly after issuing alerts warning of potential threats in several parts of the kingdom, including Dhahran, home to oil giant Saudi Aramco’s headquarters.
The danger had also passed in Dammam, Abqaiq, and Al-Ahsa governorate, the civil defence says.
The country has been under consistent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the past month.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
At least 22 hurt after 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan
TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake shakes central Japan, shattering store windows, causing people to flee buildings and leaving at least 22 people injured, according to local media.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency puts the quake’s magnitude at 5.7, while the US Geological Survey reported it at magnitude 5.5. Smaller aftershocks are reported.
A wide area near Aichi Prefecture is affected, including the city of Hamamatsu, the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara, and nearby prefectures of Yamanashi, where Mount Fuji is located, as well as Gifu.
Japanese TV footage shows shattered store windows and scattered shards of glass on the streets. A bookstore is left with mounds of books that had flown off the shelves. The injuries include people who fell down stairs while they were trying to flee.
The quake, which struck at 1:04 a.m., was located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) below the earth’s surface in Shizuoka Prefecture. Aichi and Shizuoka are neighboring regions. They are far enough from Tokyo that the quake was not felt there. The most violent shaking was felt in Aichi, according to official seismic assessments.
The Shinkansen bullet trains were running at slower speeds in the affected areas as a precautionary measure. Sometimes quakes can damage the railways the trains run on.
Japan is located in an area that is prone to earthquakes.
Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides on Uruguay stop of 12-day tour
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Pope Leo urges an estimated 40,000 people, many of whom waited overnight in the rain on the Uruguay-Argentina border for his visit, to bridge their differences as he toured a region marked by sharp political divisions.
Leo, on an ambitious 12-day, three-country tour through November 17, traveled some 750 km (466 miles) back and forth from Montevideo to Paysandú, a riverside economic hub in Uruguay’s northwest, where crowds gathered in heavy rain that eased shortly before his arrival.
He is the first pope to visit the city on the Uruguay River, chosen by the Vatican as the location for Leo’s first Mass in South America because it is accessible to pilgrims across the region.
The crowd in a sprawling park on the southern edge of the city erupted into cheers and blew loud horns as Leo toured in an open-top popemobile amid blustery winds.
In his sermon, Leo drew inspiration from the nearby General Artigas International Bridge, which connects Uruguay and Argentina.
“It is not difficult to imagine the benefits a bridge brings: openness, communication and exchange. That is why it is so important to be builders of bridges!” he says.
“This is the vocation to which we are all called: to build bridges, strengthen bonds, unite, communicate.”
Paraguay’s pro-Israel ex-president taken into custody over alleged bank crisis role
ASUNCION, Paraguay — A Paraguayan judge orders that impeached ex-president Santiago Pena be taken into custody over his alleged role in a banking crisis that left millions of depositors without access to their savings.
“The court has ordered pretrial detention,” the judge tells reporters after a hearing with Pena, who was charged with breach of trust and mismanaging funds for personal gain over the collapse of Ueno bank.
Pena maintained close relations with Israel, and in 2024, reopened his country’s embassy in Jerusalem, making it the sixth country at the time to make the move. Most other Israeli allies maintain an embassy in Tel Aviv, with many saying that the status of Jerusalem should be determined during a future two-state solution.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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