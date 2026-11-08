At least 22 hurt after 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake shakes central Japan, shattering store windows, causing people to flee buildings and leaving at least 22 people injured, according to local media.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency puts the quake’s magnitude at 5.7, while the US Geological Survey reported it at magnitude 5.5. Smaller aftershocks are reported.
A wide area near Aichi Prefecture is affected, including the city of Hamamatsu, the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara, and nearby prefectures of Yamanashi, where Mount Fuji is located, as well as Gifu.
Japanese TV footage shows shattered store windows and scattered shards of glass on the streets. A bookstore is left with mounds of books that had flown off the shelves. The injuries include people who fell down stairs while they were trying to flee.
The quake, which struck at 1:04 a.m., was located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) below the earth’s surface in Shizuoka Prefecture. Aichi and Shizuoka are neighboring regions. They are far enough from Tokyo that the quake was not felt there. The most violent shaking was felt in Aichi, according to official seismic assessments.
The Shinkansen bullet trains were running at slower speeds in the affected areas as a precautionary measure. Sometimes quakes can damage the railways the trains run on.
Japan is located in an area that is prone to earthquakes.
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