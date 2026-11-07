Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
UK maritime agency reports bulk carrier, military forces involved in incident in Gulf of Oman
A bulk carrier and military forces were involved in an incident in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 18 nautical miles east of the UAE’s Khor Fakkan, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says.
It says the status of the carrier’s crew and damage assessment, and environmental impact are currently unknown.
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