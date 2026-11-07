Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

UK maritime agency reports bulk carrier, military forces involved in incident in Gulf of Oman

By Reuters 7 November 2026, 11:45 pm
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A bulk carrier and military forces were involved in an incident in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 18 nautical miles east of the UAE’s Khor ⁠Fakkan, the United ​Kingdom ​Maritime ⁠Trade Operations (UKMTO) says.

It says the status of the carrier’s crew and damage assessment, and environmental impact are currently unknown.

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