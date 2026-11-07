Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

US military says strike disabled ship trying to run blockade on Iran

By Reuters 7 November 2026, 10:57 pm
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American forces disabled a commercial vessel that tried to get through the US blockade of Iran, the US military says.

US Central Command says one of its aircraft fired at the vessel’s stern and disabled the ship after it attempted to violate the blockade.

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