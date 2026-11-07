Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
US military says strike disabled ship trying to run blockade on Iran
American forces disabled a commercial vessel that tried to get through the US blockade of Iran, the US military says.
US Central Command says one of its aircraft fired at the vessel’s stern and disabled the ship after it attempted to violate the blockade.
CENTCOM forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 7, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times. A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of St.… pic.twitter.com/NS5PzRmYkS
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026
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