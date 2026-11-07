Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Video from Gaza shows sewage mixed with rainwater flooding into tents of displaced Palestinians

Today, 11:42 pm
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Footage from earlier Saturday in the Gaza Strip shows rainwater mixed with backed-up sewage flooding into the tents of displaced Palestinians.

The majority of Gaza’s population of over two million has been living in tents and makeshift shelters for much of the last three years since Hamas’s October 7 onslaught.

Israel claims it has facilitated the entry of tents able to weather the winter, but the top envoy of the US-led Board of Peace said Jerusalem’s restrictions were inhibiting much-needed winter shelter equipment from entering the Strip, calling the policy “unacceptable.”

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