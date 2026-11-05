Jewish voters stuck with Democrats in congressional midterm races — J Street poll
Seventy-two percent of Jewish voters supported Democratic congressional candidates in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, compared to 24% who backed Republicans, according to a poll commissioned by the dovish J Street lobby.
The figures indicate almost no change when the poll was conducted after the previous elections in 2024 and shows 72% of Jews voting Democrat and 26% voting Republican.
A clear majority of Jewish voters (76%) in the latest poll also back sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank
According to our 2026 Election Survey of Jewish voters, 72% of American Jews voted Democrat last night. There was no exodus.
We'll have deeper results at our briefing tomorrow at 1 PM ET – RSVP here: https://t.co/FpZZe4mAOm pic.twitter.com/8Qy8e4jk3K
— J Street (@jstreetdotorg) November 4, 2026
Sixty-six percent of respondents to the J Street poll say campaign spending by rival AIPAC against candidates who criticize Israel increases antisemitism in the US.
Eighty percent of Jewish voters also believe Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank increase antisemitism in the US, according to the poll.
The survey of 800 Jewish voters was conducted by GBAO from October 28 to November 3 and had a 3.5% margin of error.
“American Jews remain a core Democratic constituency with firmly held political beliefs and values, and their voting behavior has remained remarkably consistent despite the emergence of controversial issues each election cycle,” says GBAO Strategies founding president Jim Gerstein.
“Conventional wisdom about the impact of Jewish concerns over antisemitism and what it means to support Israel often misses the mark on how Jews process these issues in America’s political context,” he continues. “The reality is that Jews express nuanced thinking on these issues that is frequently missing in the extensive media coverage of the Jewish community.”
Rubio denies reports he’ll resign from Trump administration ahead of 2028 presidential run
WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejects reports he will leave Donald Trump’s administration to run for president, telling the New York Times in an interview that working for Trump until the end of Trump’s term has “always been my plan.”
“I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” Rubio is quoted as saying by the Times. “I just won’t do it.”
Court documents show Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians amid the war
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump’s administration held secret talks with Iran on deporting Iranians even as the war there dragged on, court documents obtained by the Associated Press show.
The court documents unsealed Thursday show the Republican administration as recently as mid-October saying it had plans to deport the Iranians through an unnamed third country, although they did not specify when that would be carried out. The judge in the case ordered the government to give the court 24-hour notice of any finalized plans to deport Iranians to Iran or to any other country and five days’ written notice before any such deportation is carried out.
A legal group representing Iranians held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement says at least a dozen Iranian detainees have been notified over the past week that they are being deported to Iran, with some told it could be as soon as this coming Sunday. The legal group, the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund, brought the lawsuit in which the new court documents were released.
Earlier court filings and emails show the administration held talks with Iran on deportations that took place last year and shortly before the war. But the revelation that it’s maintaining those contacts even after the war broke out highlights the administration’s resolve in carrying out its hardline immigration crackdown, which has involved ramping up removals, including to places that critics say could endanger the lives of the returnees.
The court documents show that the administration maintained contacts with Iran during the war over the removals, specifically for submitting travel documents and figuring out “possible avenues for removal.”
The State Department says it generally does not comment on pending litigation or private diplomatic discussions. It refers other questions to the Department of Homeland Security, which doesn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Turkey’s parliament ratifies defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish legislators have ratified a defense cooperation agreement among Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as Riyadh seeks increased regional support in its conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.
The vote also comes as countries in the region remain anxious about the prospects of a new escalation in the US-Iran war, which would likely spill over into neighboring countries. During previous rounds of fighting, Iran has lashed out at US-allied Gulf Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia.
The 16-article Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed in August, commits the three countries to regard an attack against one as an attack on all three, to work together to deter threats and deepen military cooperation, share intelligence and strengthen defense industry ties.
It is approved by 279 votes to 119 in the 600-seat Turkish parliament, despite objections from opposition parties who argue that the agreement can embroil Turkey in regional wars and put Turkish soldiers in harm’s way.
“They brought this agreement to send Turkish soldiers to the deserts of Yemen,” says Murat Emir, deputy leader of opposition New Party lawmakers. The loss of Ottoman soldiers in early 20th century conflicts in Yemen looms large in Turkish cultural memory.
Fuat Oktay, chairman of parliament’s foreign affairs committee and a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, says Turkey will “not be drawn into an uncontrolled process against its will.” He ads that the deployment of troops will only be possible with future parliamentary approval.
The Turkish officials have said Ankara is considering sending military assistance to Saudi Arabia but insist that the agreement is defensive and that no Turkish troops would be deployed to fight in Yemen or to attack the Houthis.
Trump says Iran can’t do anything on its nuclear program ‘without our approval’
US President Donald Trump claims Iran cannot do anything pertaining to its nuclear program without “approval” from the US.
He is asked by reporters in the Oval Office about reports that Iranian negotiators are reviewing a new proposal for an agreement to curb its nuclear program.
“They’re not doing anything without our approval… It doesn’t make a difference what they’re looking at. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump claims.
“Now we will make a decision [on Iran]. Do we want to go further… and certify it… so that it will never happen again. I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You will know soon enough,” Trump repeats.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Join The Times of Israel Community today and you'll receive a physical book of your choice, carefully curated by our editors.
Choose between two must-reads: When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin, a searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength following unthinkable tragedy;
Or Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe by Matti Friedman, the gripping and surprising tale of a forgotten moment during World War II.
As a Community member, you’ll also enjoy our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films, an ad-free experience of our site and podcasts, commenting privileges, and more.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel