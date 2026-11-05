Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Iran sent nuclear proposal to the US via Qatar, says senior Iranian official
Iran has sent the US a nuclear proposal via Qatar which is to be discussed only after Washington meets its seven demands, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters.
Washington is reviewing Tehran’s nuclear proposal, the official adds.
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