Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

1 arrested as Haredi protesters clash with cops, block light rail in Jerusalem

By Noam Lehmann 5 November 2026, 11:29 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Haredi men block a road and clash with police during a protest in Jerusalem, November 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Haredi men block a road and clash with police during a protest in Jerusalem, November 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Dozens of Haredi men and boys are clashing with police on Jerusalem’s Bar Ilan Road in a protest that partially blocked the light rail on nearby Bar Lev Boulevard, footage published by police shows.

Police say they have declared the protest illegal and are working to disperse the protesters. One protester was arrested on suspicion of hurling stones at officers, police say.

A Haredi protester is in cuffs after police arrest him for allegedly throwing stones at officers during a riot in Jerusalem on November 5, 2026. (Israel Police)

Haredi media says the demonstrators are protesting against the planned expansion of the light rail to Bar Ilan, which intersects Bar Lev and runs through predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas.

Haredi officials have expressed opposition to the expansion out of concern it could harm the ultra-Orthodox nature of the area.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.