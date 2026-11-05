1 arrested as Haredi protesters clash with cops, block light rail in Jerusalem

Dozens of Haredi men and boys are clashing with police on Jerusalem’s Bar Ilan Road in a protest that partially blocked the light rail on nearby Bar Lev Boulevard, footage published by police shows.

Police say they have declared the protest illegal and are working to disperse the protesters. One protester was arrested on suspicion of hurling stones at officers, police say.

Haredi media says the demonstrators are protesting against the planned expansion of the light rail to Bar Ilan, which intersects Bar Lev and runs through predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas.

Haredi officials have expressed opposition to the expansion out of concern it could harm the ultra-Orthodox nature of the area.

עדכון | המשטרה מפזרת | המשטרה פועלת לפיזור מפגינים נגד הקמת הרכבת הקלה ברחוב בר-אילן בירושלים. הרכבת בשדרות בר לב חסומה ופועלת חלקית, מופעלים קווי אוטובוס חלופיים.@IL_police pic.twitter.com/gYCImBu9DF — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) November 5, 2026