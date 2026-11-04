Mamdani-backed anti-Israel leftists cruise to easy wins for US House seats in NY

NEW YORK — Three Democrats who are harshly critical of Israel secured their seats for the US House in New York City Congressional Districts on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the races for Darializa Chevalier, Brad Lander and Claire Valdez soon after polls closed.

The results were not in doubt — all three were the Democratic Party candidates in deep blue districts, making for easy wins in the general election after hard-fought primary campaigns earlier this year.

Soon after polls closed, with more than half of votes counted, each led their Republican opponents by around 70 points or more.

All three won their primaries in June against more moderate opponents, with the backing of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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Chevalier and Valdez are members of the far-left, anti-Zionist Democratic Socialists of America.

Lander, who is Jewish, describes himself as a “liberal Zionist.” He often accuses Israel of “genocide” and was briefly detained by Israeli forces last month while picking olives with an activist group in the West Bank.

Chevalier has taken particularly hardline anti-Zionist positions.

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She attended a celebratory anti-Israel rally the day after the October 7, 2023, terrorist invasion of Israel and refused to condemn Hamas and the attack during her campaign.

Chevalier cast her vote on Tuesday shortly after US President Donald Trump said the US will end military aid to Israel.

“Ending military aid is not enough. We need to end US taxpayer funding for Israel’s war crimes, a full arms embargo, and the Palestinian right of return,” Chevalier said.

The “right of return” is the call to open Israel to the millions of Palestinians claiming refugee status due to their ancestors’ displacement during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. Allowing in those millions would end Israel’s existence as a Jewish-majority state.

The leftist Israel critic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, also won an easy reelection victory in her House district in the city.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was projected to win reelection over Jewish Republican Bruce Blakeman by a wide margin.

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AP called the race for Hochul soon after polls closed at 9 p.m.

With more than half of votes counted, Hochul led Blakeman by more than 20 points.

There are far more Democrats than Republicans in New York State and Hochul, the incumbent, was the heavy favorite to win the race.

Hochul is a moderate and is generally supportive of Israel and close to Jewish communities.

Some Jews have objected to her alliance with the anti-Zionist Mamdani. The two boosted each other’s campaigns and have cooperated on political initiatives since Mamdani took office at the start of the year.

Blakeman had leaned into the Jewish vote during the campaign, linking Hochul to anti-Zionist protests, Mamdani and antisemitism, while Hochul tied Blakeman to Trump, who is deeply unpopular in New York.

The win was Hochul’s second for governor. Four years ago, she defeated the Jewish Republican Lee Zeldin.

US Rep. Mike Lawler conceded to his Democratic opponent, Cait Conley, in New York’s 17th District, north of New York City.

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Lawler and Conley, a moderate, are both generally supportive of Israel, while differing on some issues, such as settlements.

Lawler, who took office in 2023, has strong ties to Jewish communities in the Hudson Valley district, particularly Orthodox groups.

The race had been seen as competitive.

Lawler said at a campaign event that he had called Conley to concede.

Conley led by around five points with 57% of the votes counted.

Moderate Democrats who are more supportive of Israel cruised to easy wins in other New York City House districts.

The moderates who secured wins were Hakeem Jeffries, Ritchie Torres, Grace Meng, Micah Lasher, who is Jewish, and Greg Meeks.

Outside New York City, the more pro-Israel moderate George Latimer, north of the city, also won reelection, while Tom Suozzi, another moderate Democrat, was leading his opponent by 15 points.