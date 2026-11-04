Election panel says probe of results found nothing to suggest vote was compromised

The Central Elections Committee says that it has completed its examination of the election results and nothing was found that indicates a violation of the purity of the vote.

“The conclusion of the operation revealed no irregularities or findings that would suggest that the integrity of the elections had been compromised or that the results had been altered,” says the panel’s statement.

“The operation involved the review of protocols from 9,069 polling stations. Where necessary, an in-depth examination of voting materials and documentation —- including actual ballots and voter registries — was conducted.” the panel says.

“The checks covered all the polling stations to which the applications referred. Today, the election results will be submitted to the President of the State and will be published as required,” the committee says.

CEC Director Dean Livne says: “Every inquiry received from political factions, candidate lists, and the general public was examined on its own merits. Where corrections were required, they were implemented based on the official records and voting materials.”

Central Elections Committee chief Noam Sohlberg reiterated yesterday that the official results of last week’s Knesset election will be published as scheduled, rebuffing another attempt by the outgoing coalition to postpone the move.

After he receives the final official results, President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations with party heads on who they back for prime minister. At the conclusion of that process, Herzog is expected to grant a mandate to form the next government to the individual who received the most nods from the party chiefs.