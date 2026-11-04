Susan Collins concedes Maine race to Israel critic Troy Jackson, ending her race for 6th term

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins concedes to Democrat Troy Jackson, ending her race for a sixth term.

Jackson has said that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza, an accusation it strenuously denies, and has called for an end to US aid to Israel.

“For every family doing everything they can and wondering when somebody is going to do something for them, you have gotten me into this and you’re going to have someone who is fighting for you in Washington, D.C.” Jackson told the crowd at an election night party in Portland.

Jackson, a former Maine Senate president, took over as the Democratic nominee in July after primary winner Graham Platner dropped out. Platner’s Nazi tattoo had sparked concern in the Jewish community — he eventually withdrew over a sexual assault accusation, which he denies.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Maine in the United States Senate. I’m proud of all I have been able to accomplish for our state and for our country in the past 30 years,” Collins says in a statement after calling Jackson to concede.

Democrats had seen the race as a top opportunity to flip a Republican-held seat. Maine has supported Democrats for president since 1992, and Collins was running for reelection at a moment when US President Donald Trump is deeply unpopular.