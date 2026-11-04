Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Iran’s top negotiator says Americans voted ‘NO TO WAR’

By AFP Today, 8:05 am
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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, pictured on Iranian state TV, May 31, 2026. (Screenshot)
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, pictured on Iranian state TV, May 31, 2026. (Screenshot)

Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says that Americans voted “NO TO WAR” after Democrats routed the Republicans in the midterm elections.

Democrats won full control of the US Congress in a sweeping landslide of upsets that delivered a crushing rebuke of US President Donald Trump and his party.

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” Ghalibaf posts on X.

“If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare.”

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