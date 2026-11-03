Israel said pressing Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from joining renewed war with Iran

Israel has asked the Lebanese government to deploy troops who will set up road blocks in areas where Hezbollah operatives live in order to prevent the terrorist group from joining the fray if war resumes with Iran, Israeli television reported Monday, citing a security source.

The broadcaster said the request was relayed by US mediators, with Jerusalem warning Beirut that fighting in Lebanon will again flare up if Hezbollah attacks Israel.

It was not clear why Jerusalem did not reach out to Lebanon directly, with the report noting the recent US-backed direct talks between the sides on discuss implementing the framework deal meant to disarm Hezbollah and phase the Israel Defense Forces out of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into the Israel-US war with Iran on March 2 in support of its Iranian patrons, prompting massive Israeli airstrikes and a subsequent ground invasion of southern Lebanon before the agreement was to end the conflict was reached in June, though sporadic fighting has continued.

The negotiations have been hampered by Hezbollah’s refusal to comply with the deal, which calls for the IDF to withdraw from areas of south Lebanon it held in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army, starting with so-called pilot zones, under the condition that Hezbollah disarms. But the Iran-backed terror group has refused to do so

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Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said last week however that several key issues remain unsolved, adding that the Lebanese state and army were prepared to address security concerns through “official mechanisms and established coordination channels” rather than military action.

Lebanese officials have said continued Israeli strikes are hampering Beirut’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah, while Israel has argued that the Lebanese army has not proved capable of assuming the security role envisioned under the US-backed ceasefire agreement.

Israel says its strikes in Lebanon target operatives for Hezbollah and other terror groups, or come in response to Hezbollah fire on IDF troops. The IDF holds a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

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Lebanese officials have said continued Israeli strikes are hampering Beirut’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah, while Israel has argued that the Lebanese army has not proved capable of assuming the security role envisioned under the US-backed ceasefire agreement.

Agencies contributed to this report.