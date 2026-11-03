Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

US official: Strike on Qeshm targeted ‘Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets’

By AP Today, 5:00 am
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Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage, according to local witnesses caused by several recent airstrikes during the US-Israel military campaign, is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Asghar Besharati)
Illustrative: Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage, according to local witnesses caused by several airstrikes during the US-Israel military campaign, is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Asghar Besharati)

WASHINGTON — The United States has conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official says, on the eve of crucial midterm elections.

Iranian state television reports that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. The official, who isn’t authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, says that “Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets” had been targeted.

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