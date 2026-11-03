Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
US official: Strike on Qeshm targeted ‘Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets’
WASHINGTON — The United States has conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official says, on the eve of crucial midterm elections.
Iranian state television reports that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. The official, who isn’t authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, says that “Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets” had been targeted.
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