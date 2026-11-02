US, Ukraine and Russia to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi next week — Witkoff

Ukrainian, Russian and US officials will hold a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi next week in a bid to push forward peace negotiations, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says.

“The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump’s mission to end the war,” Witkoff writes on X.

“Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace,” he says, adding that US negotiators will also meet European and NATO officials this week in Brussels.