Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi next week — Witkoff
Ukrainian, Russian and US officials will hold a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi next week in a bid to push forward peace negotiations, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says.
“The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump’s mission to end the war,” Witkoff writes on X.
“Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace,” he says, adding that US negotiators will also meet European and NATO officials this week in Brussels.
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