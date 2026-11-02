Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

US, Ukraine and Russia to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi next week — Witkoff

By AFP Today, 1:13 am
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US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner wait to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner wait to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian, Russian and US officials will hold a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi next week in a bid to push forward peace negotiations, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says.

“The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump’s mission to end the war,” Witkoff writes on X.

“Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace,” he says, adding that US negotiators will also meet European and NATO officials this week in Brussels.

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