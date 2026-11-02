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Saudi defense minister says he spoke with Hegseth about deescalating regional tensions, amid continued Houthi attacks

By Reuters Today, 12:28 am
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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, participates in a welcoming ceremony with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, February 24, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, participates in a welcoming ceremony with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, February 24, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Saudi Arabia discussed strategic defense cooperation and efforts to deescalate regional tensions with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a phone call, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman says.

The two also discussed regional and international developments, including efforts to contain tensions in the region and the continued attacks by the Houthis on the kingdom.

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