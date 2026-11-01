Breaking ranks, pro-Israel Democrat Haley Stevens backs El-Sayed’s GOP rival in US Senate race

DETROIT, Michigan — Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s former opponent in the US Senate primary, Haley Stevens, stunned party officials Sunday by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers after Democratic tensions boiled over days before the election that could determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

Stevens endorsed Rogers after attending a Detroit church service with him. The remarkable show of support for the US President Donald Trump-backed candidate in the tightly contested race comes after she was uninvited to a joint event the same day with El-Sayed, who defeated the congresswoman by a slim margin in the August primary.

“Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said in a video announcing the endorsement, which led her top aide and other staffers to quit. “And he’s right. And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

El-Sayed dismissed the endorsement when asked about it by reporters later Sunday, saying he’s focused on issues voters care about, such as the high cost of living.

“At the end of the day I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens,” he said, adding later: “None of this matters.”

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Tensions between the two Democrats have festered since the primary.

Stevens is a staunch supporter of Israel and had been critical of El-Sayed’s comments surrounding the Jewish state. But she had recently reaffirmed that she would vote for the former public health official, who would be the country’s first Muslim senator if elected Tuesday.

El-Sayed, a former Michigan public health official, is facing Rogers, an ex-congressman, for the seat held by the retiring Democrat, Gary Peters. Keeping Michigan in Democratic hands is vital to the party’s effort to win a majority for the final two years of Trump’s second term.

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Democrats had hoped Sunday would offer a show of unity as they worked to boost turnout in the Detroit area, where concerns have lingered about enthusiasm among Black and Jewish voters in key Democratic strongholds.

In particular, El-Sayed has faced criticism from some in the Jewish community for past remarks regarding an attack on a Michigan synagogue — for which he later apologized — and for appearances with controversial streamer Hasan Piker.

Instead, Stevens swayed to gospel music alongside Rogers in the pews at Perfecting Church, while El-Sayed was a few miles away at a different house of worship campaigning alongside prominent Democrats, including South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. The Associated Press attended both services as the dramatic split-screen unfolded.

Stevens’ team resigns as Democrats are stunned by reversal

Plans for Stevens to join El-Sayed and Clyburn unraveled after a dispute over Israel and an outside group’s campaign advertisement escalated into a public exchange of criticism between the rivals.

After the church service north of Detroit, where Stevens and fiancé Jason Turkish worshiped with Rogers and his wife, Kristi, the congresswoman told reporters: “I’m not turning my back on Democrats. It is this one vote.”

Rogers, standing beside her, said he was “honored” by her support.

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In her video endorsement, Stevens also referenced an earlier antisemitism-related grievance in rescinding her endorsement of the Democratic candidate. She named El-Sayed’s spring campaign appearances with far-left, anti-Israel streamer Hasan Piker on college campuses as a key reason why she was switching her endorsement.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses,” the congresswoman said, adding that “education is on the ballot.”

Appearing later in the brief press conference with Rogers, she again referenced the streamer: “We can’t stand with hate. We can’t stand with Hasan Piker.”

Piker, on social media, called Stevens “a self interested striver who’s weirdly obsessed with Israel and has been paid handsomely for this strange obsession.” El-Sayed has distanced himself multiple times from Piker since they campaigned together in the primary, including this week after Piker compared a heavily Jewish Michigan suburb to “a KKK neighborhood.”

The endorsement stunned Democrats, coming days after Stevens publicly reaffirmed she would vote for her party’s nominee. It also led her longtime chief of staff to resign, with a number of staff members expected to follow soon, according to a person familiar with the developments who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

“We are shocked and heartbroken,” the aide said in a statement.

The state party chair, Curtis Hertel, said Stevens’ endorsement “shows that she has abandoned everything she claims to care about.”

“We reject the attempts by Stevens and bad-faith actors to divide our party and undermine our momentum,” Hertel wrote, saying the party wouldn’t let such 11th-hour “distractions” deter the campaign. Hertel later wrote that Stevens “is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”

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Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who supported Stevens in the primary, denounced her endorsement of Rogers.

“This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” Schumer wrote in a social media post.

Some Jewish Democrats also heavily criticized Stevens on Sunday, saying she was hurting the party and the country. “Anyone who makes an election this important about themselves, and not Michiganders and our democracy, should think hard about whether they are serving the greater good,” moderate Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, who is Jewish and who has hit the campaign trail with El-Sayed, wrote on X.

J Street, the liberal pro-Israel lobby that did not endorse El-Sayed, said Stevens was “weaponizing real fears about rising antisemitism to further her own grievances.”

The Jewish Democratic Council of America, an organizing body for Jewish interests in the Democratic Party, had pointedly not endorsed El-Sayed during the campaign. Yet following Stevens’ announcement, its CEO Halie Soifer wrote: “A vote for any Republican in 2026 is a vote for Donald Trump.”

Dingell says she disinvited Stevens after it became ‘distracting’

Among the Democrats who joined El-Sayed at church Sunday morning were US Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, US Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and state Senator Mallory McMorrow, who dropped out of the Senate primary before voting began.

Dingell, a senior Democratic figure in the state who helped organize the planned joint appearance in hopes of bringing together Democrats, said she asked Stevens not to attend and that Stevens told her she would abide by that.

“I’m the one who pulled it because it had become way too distracting,” Dingell said in a telephone interview before Stevens appeared with Rogers. “This is not how I was going to spend my weekend before the election, to be perfectly frank.”

Stevens defeated El-Sayed in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, and neighboring Oakland County, in the primary, drawing support from Black and Jewish voters who are important parts of the Democratic coalition.

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Early voting has been underway since October 24. As of Friday, more than 1.8 million people had already voted in Michigan. A total of 4.5 million ballots were cast in the 2022 midterm election, a record for a nonpresidential year.

How did we get here?

The Democratic primary was among the most bitter this year. Each candidate accused the other of making personal attacks. Tens of millions of dollars in outside spending poured into the race, including from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s affiliated super PAC, which backed Stevens. El-Sayed took particular offense to an outside group’s ad accusing him of disrespecting women.

Although Stevens pledged after the primary to help El-Sayed however she could, the two have not appeared together publicly since a unity breakfast two days after his August win.

Last week, Stevens’ fiance told The Detroit News that he would vote for Rogers. Stevens later appeared on CNN to reaffirm her support for El-Sayed but urged his campaign to “shut out the hate and call it out.”

But on Friday, after The Associated Press reported on the planned joint appearance, Stevens released a lengthy statement calling on El-Sayed to condemn an ad by an independent left-wing group that linked US support for Israel to high grocery prices.

“Abdul promises to get money out of politics,” Stevens wrote. “He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

Rogers, during his brief appearance with Stevens on Sunday, invoked darker messaging when referencing the PAC ad.

“Blaming a certain group of people for your problems, that sounds like 1933,” he said. “And it has consequences for those communities. Jewish Democrats are calling me, afraid for their children to stay in the state of Michigan.”

El-Sayed responded: “So while Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago, let’s all focus on the task at hand.”

He made clear the ad was not made by his campaign and said “I do not agree with the contents of that ad.”

Trump and Republicans revel in the discord

Trump praised Stevens in a Truth Social post, saying she was “a Highly Respected Democrat” and that her support from Black and Jewish voters in Michigan is “virtually unprecedented.”

“Haley said what few people are willing to say. She showed great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the Great People of Michigan with what she did,” Trump wrote. “It’s a thing called bravery, and few people have it like just displayed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens!”

A spokesman for the Republican National Committee, Hunter Lovell, said in a statement that Democrats who feel abandoned by El-Sayed “have a home” with Rogers.

“When Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who ran against Abdul El-Sayed and knows him better than anyone, stands with Mike Rogers, Michigan should take notice,” he said.

JTA and Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.