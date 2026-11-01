Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Police suspect man killed his wife with an axe in Petah Tikva, then died by suicide
The husband of a woman who was killed in a violent incident in Petah Tikva earlier tonight has also been found dead a few streets away, police say.
According to police sources cited by Hebrew media, the husband likely murdered his 43-year-old wife with an axe, while their four children were at home, and then died by suicide after being pursued by cops for an hour.
Police say forces are at the scene and conducting an investigation.
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