Trump says US needs to take care of ‘one or two sites’ in Iran; talks ‘going fine’ but Tehran ‘not very reliable’
US President Donald Trump says negotiations with Iran are “going fine” but that the Islamic Republic was “not very reliable,” in comments to reporters in Palm Beach.
“We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes,” he says. “You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that”
Pickaxe Mountain has been flagged by Western intelligence as a site likely used to store nuclear material, and has not been struck yet by the US in the war.
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US for as long as he wants after election loss
PALM BEACH, Florida — US President Donald Trump says that Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost his country’s presidential election to leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, can stay in the United States “as long as he wants.”
Trump, speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, says he has no plans to meet with Bolsonaro, who fled to the US after his election loss.
Trump holds call with Netanyahu amid preparations to renew strikes on Iran — WSJ
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke yesterday morning over the phone as the United States laid plans to resume strikes on Iran, people familiar with the call tell the Wall Street Journal.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Iran, but that he believes that Washington has the ability to accomplish its goals militarily.
Some 2,000 protesters march through Tel Aviv to demand Jewish-Arab government
The Tel Aviv demonstration for a Jewish-Arab government ends at Rabin Square after a crowd of what appeared to be some 2,000 protesters marched there from Habima Square via the Ibn Gabirol thoroughfare.
Protesters beat drums and hoisted signs reading “there’s a majority for change” and “equality for all.”
They chanted, in Hebrew: “With partnership and equality, we’re replacing the government.”
Elsewhere in the marching column, protesters chanted in Arabic: “Peace, liberty, social justice.”
Earlier, in Jerusalem, a smaller demonstration was held in Paris Square.
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