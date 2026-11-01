Trump says US needs to take care of ‘one or two sites’ in Iran; talks ‘going fine’ but Tehran ‘not very reliable’

US President Donald Trump says negotiations with Iran are “going fine” but that the Islamic Republic was “not very reliable,” in comments to reporters in Palm Beach.

“We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes,” he says. “You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that”

Pickaxe Mountain has been flagged by Western intelligence as a site likely used to store nuclear material, and has not been struck yet by the US in the war.