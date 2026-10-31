Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

Some 2,000 protesters march through Tel Aviv to demand Jewish-Arab government

By Noam Lehmann Today, 12:12 am
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Israelis demonstrate in Tel Aviv, calling for the formation of a Jewish-Arab coalition government following the general election, October 31, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)
Israelis demonstrate in Tel Aviv, calling for the formation of a Jewish-Arab coalition government following the general election, October 31, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)

The Tel Aviv demonstration for a Jewish-Arab government ends at Rabin Square after a crowd of what appeared to be some 2,000 protesters marched there from Habima Square via the Ibn Gabirol thoroughfare.

Protesters beat drums and hoisted signs reading “there’s a majority for change” and “equality for all.”

They chanted, in Hebrew: “With partnership and equality, we’re replacing the government.”

Elsewhere in the marching column, protesters chanted in Arabic: “Peace, liberty, social justice.”

Demonstrators in Paris Square in Jerusalem urge a partnership between Jewish and Arab parties to enable a new government, October 31, 2026. (Orna Kupferman / Pro-Democracy Protest Movement)

Earlier, in Jerusalem, a smaller demonstration was held in Paris Square.

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