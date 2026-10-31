Some 2,000 protesters march through Tel Aviv to demand Jewish-Arab government

The Tel Aviv demonstration for a Jewish-Arab government ends at Rabin Square after a crowd of what appeared to be some 2,000 protesters marched there from Habima Square via the Ibn Gabirol thoroughfare.

Protesters beat drums and hoisted signs reading “there’s a majority for change” and “equality for all.”

They chanted, in Hebrew: “With partnership and equality, we’re replacing the government.”

Elsewhere in the marching column, protesters chanted in Arabic: “Peace, liberty, social justice.”

Earlier, in Jerusalem, a smaller demonstration was held in Paris Square.