Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Some 2,000 protesters march through Tel Aviv to demand Jewish-Arab government
The Tel Aviv demonstration for a Jewish-Arab government ends at Rabin Square after a crowd of what appeared to be some 2,000 protesters marched there from Habima Square via the Ibn Gabirol thoroughfare.
Protesters beat drums and hoisted signs reading “there’s a majority for change” and “equality for all.”
They chanted, in Hebrew: “With partnership and equality, we’re replacing the government.”
Elsewhere in the marching column, protesters chanted in Arabic: “Peace, liberty, social justice.”
Earlier, in Jerusalem, a smaller demonstration was held in Paris Square.
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