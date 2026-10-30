Czech diplomat, 30, killed after minibus mounts sidewalk, strikes her in Jerusalem

The head of the Czech Embassy’s branch office in Jerusalem was killed after a minibus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, mounted a sidewalk and struck her near the city’s Mahane Yehuda market, the embassy announced Friday.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the tragic death of our colleague and friend, Klára Schneiderová,” an embassy statement said. The deadly accident occurred Thursday.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle apparently out of control, hitting Schneiderová, 30, as she walked on the sidewalk, before then crashing into a storefront on Agrippas Street.

Police said the driver was detained at the scene and that traffic accident investigators from the Jerusalem District opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Schneiderová was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, medics said.

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Magen David Adom said in a statement that its medics treated Schneiderová, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, and evacuated her to the hospital in critical condition while performing resuscitation efforts.

The embassy mourned Schneiderová’s death.

“Klára was Head of the Czech Embassy’s Branch Office in Jerusalem. She was a smart, warm and friendly person, and an outstanding diplomat. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. We will miss Klára terribly.”

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Schneiderová had arrived in Israel a month earlier to begin her diplomatic post, returning to the country where she had spent part of her childhood. Her father served as the Czech ambassador to Israel in the late 1990s, according to Ynet.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed his condolences on social media, calling her death a “tragic passing.”

We received the horrible news of the tragic passing of Klára Schneiderová with deep sorrow. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, her loved ones, and the entire Czech diplomatic community. Klára was a dedicated senior diplomat and a true friend to Israel. May her… https://t.co/K7ox6N0MJB Advertisement — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 30, 2026

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, her loved ones, and the entire Czech diplomatic community,” he said, calling Schneiderová a “true friend to Israel.”

A black flag was to be flown at the Czernin Palace in Prague, home to the Czech Foreign Ministry, as a mark of mourning and respect, according to Ynet. The outlet also reported her body would be flown home for burial.