Thai PM revokes chief rabbi’s citizenship over use of US passport – report

Thailand’s prime minister has reportedly revoked the citizenship of the country’s chief rabbi because he continued to use his US passport to enter and exit countries, in violation of Thai law.

The Straits Times, a Singaporean publication, reported on Thursday that the decision came as part of a broader crackdown on foreigners and dual citizens in Thailand under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government. Israelis in the Southeast Asian country have faced increased scrutiny and protests recently, and have had the length of their visas shortened.

Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, a prominent, US-born Chabad rabbi who has lived in Thailand since 1993, was granted Thai citizenship in 2013 through the country’s naturalization process, according to the publication. While he has long held Thai travel documents, he has reportedly continued to use his American passport while traveling, the report said.

Under Section 19(2) of Thailand’s Nationality Act of 1965, the Thai government can revoke the citizenship of any dual citizen who acquired citizenship through naturalization, if there is evidence showing that the person continued to make use of their other nationality.

The order to revoke Kantor’s citizenship under that law was signed this week by Charnvirakul, according to The Straits Times.

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Kantor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported revocation of his Thai citizenship.

Chabad has a large presence in Thailand, as the country has long been a popular destination for Israelis and Jews from around the world. According to the Straits Times, last year some 420,000 Israelis entered the country, and some 30,000 live there full-time.

Israeli tourists and expats in Thailand have been under increased scrutiny in recent months due to a surge in allegations of disruptive behavior and culture clashes with locals. There have been protests against Israelis in the country, some of which have featured antisemitic language.

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Thailand announced this year that it was shortening the visa-free stay for tourists from dozens of countries, including Israel, from 60 to 30 days, amid anger over the conduct of tourists in the country.

The new regulations came as Thailand has increased penalties for tourists who break the law or disrespect the local culture. Foreigners who run afoul of those rules can have their visas revoked and can be barred from returning.