IDF: 6 Hamas operatives, including 3 Oct. 7 terrorists, killed in recent Gaza strikes

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it had killed six members of the Hamas terror group in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, including three terrorists who participated in the October 7 onslaught.

Israel in recent months has increasingly targeted terror operatives in Gaza, including numerous terrorists who took part in the Hamas-led October 7 atrocities, saying they posed a threat to Israeli forces.

One strike on Sunday in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed Anas Akram Muhammad Humaida, identified by the military as a commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who invaded the Sufa army post on October 7, 2023.

Another strike on Sunday in Gaza City killed Ashraf Mahmoud Yusuf Dahlan, who, according to the IDF, was a company commander in Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion, and who also infiltrated Israel on October 7.

A strike on Monday in Gaza City killed Mahmoud Othman Abdullah Alwan, a Nukhba commander in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion, according to the military.

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On Monday, Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense agency, said that over the previous 24 hours, 13 people were killed and about 60 wounded by alleged Israeli fire and airstrikes in Gaza.

???? ELIMINATED: 3 Hamas commanders in Gaza, including a Nukhba commander who inflitrated the Sufa outpost & a company commander who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre. Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and operated to… pic.twitter.com/41mBeBAzoF Advertisement — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2026

Additionally, the military said Wednesday that a strike on Friday in northern Gaza killed two Hamas operatives, identified as Omar Awadallah, a Nukhba platoon commander, and Moataz Mahmoud Mohammed Al-Nimr, a Nukhba operative.

A separate strike on Thursday last week in southern Gaza killed Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Baraka, a Nukhba terrorist who invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, the IDF said.

According to the military, the terrorist took part in abducting several Israeli civilians during the onslaught, including Alex Dancyg, and during the war, he assisted in holding “numerous hostages,” including soldier Sgt. 1st Class Nimrod Cohen, in southern Gaza.

The military said the six operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

????ELIMINATED: Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Baraka, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing was eliminated in southern Gaza last Thursday. Advertisement He infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre & took part in the abduction of Israeli civilians, including Alexander Dancyg from Kibbutz Nir… pic.twitter.com/ZYBSO4rVX3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2026

In a separate incident on Tuesday, during Israel’s national election, the IDF said troops killed a Palestinian terror operative who crossed the “Yellow Line” in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Immediately after the identification, the forces eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat,” the army said.

After a US-brokered ceasefire took hold in Gaza in October 2025, the so-called Yellow Line was established to divide the areas under Israeli control — recently expanded to some 63 percent of the territory — from those under Hamas control.

Hamas reportedly told a UN official earlier this month that it was prepared to carry out an October 7-style attack in Israel, the West Bank or abroad, following the IDF’s expansion past the Gaza ceasefire line and the Palestinian Authority’s cancellation of legislative elections in November.

Implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza has stalled, with Hamas refusing to disarm and Israel refusing to withdraw from any part of Gaza until that condition is met.