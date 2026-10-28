Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

IDF razes West Bank homes of Palestinians behind explosive attacks

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:57 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military this morning razed the homes of two Palestinians who it says carried out several attacks on troops in the West Bank.

Ibrahim Daoud and Zakaria Daoud, residents of Beita near Nablus, are accused by the IDF of carrying out three explosive device attacks in 2024 and 2025, injuring several Israeli security personnel.

Troops, including combat engineers of the elite Yahalom Unit, operated in Beita this morning and demolished the two houses, the military says.

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