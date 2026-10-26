Join Tuesday’s ToI livestream: Israel’s election results, analyzed

On Tuesday, October 27, from 9:30 p.m. IST, join ToI’s political team to parse the first results from Israel’s fateful election as they come out.

Featuring analysis from editor David Horovitz and political correspondent Ariela Karmel, and hosted by deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan, we’ll hear from reporters such as diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman, out in the field, as the exit polls are published.

Want to be notified when we go live? Go to the YouTube page and click on “notify me.”