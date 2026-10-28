Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Iran is in close contact with mediators on 7-day plan, foreign minister says

By Reuters Today, 7:30 pm
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Iran’s foreign minister says Tehran remains in close contact with intermediaries to discuss ideas for ensuring implementation of an Iranian proposal aimed at ending its war with the US.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and raises the possibility of the seven-day plan proposed by Tehran being completed in less than a week if implemented.

Araghchi has previously said that under the proposal, the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping channels, could be reopened if certain conditions were met. US President Donald Trump rejected it, prompting ​further Qatari mediation.

Iran has sought to obstruct the strait since the beginning of the war in February, and the US has blockaded Iranian ports in response.

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