Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

IDF asks soldiers to return ‘unlawfully removed’ weapons, gear — no questions asked

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:56 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF soldiers gather on a road close to an olive grove following a reported attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya on October 19, 2026. (ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)
IDF soldiers gather on a road close to an olive grove following a reported attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya on October 19, 2026. (ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)

The Israeli military has launched a weapons return campaign, especially aimed at reservists who may have taken army gear home with them during the past three years of war.

Between November 1 and 12, the IDF is set to open some 65 stations and collection points at bases across the country, where weapons and equipment can be returned, with no questions asked.

The military says that soldiers, both in the standing army and reserves, can return the weapons and equipment “without the need to identify themselves and without prosecution for their unlawful removal, possession or carrying.”

The IDF is looking to see all sorts of firearms returned, along with night-vision equipment, communications equipment, uniforms, protective gear including ceramic vests, helmets and tactical vests, and medical equipment, among other gear.

The aim of the operation is to “strengthen public safety,” prevent the use of military equipment outside the IDF, and ensure that weapons are held only by authorized personnel, the military says.

“The operation is also intended to reduce the risks associated with keeping weapons in unsafe conditions and prevent them from reaching hostile elements,” the IDF adds.

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