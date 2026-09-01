Thailand shortens visa-free stay for Israelis and other tourists from 60 to 30 days

Thailand on Monday announced that it will shorten the visa-free stay for tourists from dozens of countries, including Israel, from 60 to 30 days, amid anger over the conduct of tourists in the country.

The new regulations will go into effect on September 15, and will not affect tourists already in the country. Travelers will still be able to request an extra 30-day travel period, which is subject to approval by Thai authorities.

The shortened visa-free period is not specifically targeted at Israelis, and will apply to tourists from 60 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The new regulations also limits land border entries to two per calendar year, restricting international travel from other Southeast Asian nations.

Thailand has long been a popular destination for Israelis. According to the Straits Times, last year some 420,000 Israelis entered the country, and some 30,000 live there full-time.

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But the conduct of Israeli tourists in Thailand has drawn anger from locals, with hundreds of people in a popular Thai resort gathering last week to protest misbehavior by tourists, with a particular focus on Israelis.

The protest on a beach in Patong, on the island of Phuket in Thailand, was titled “Save Phuket.” While organizers said it opposed inappropriate conduct by tourists in general, reports in Thai and Hebrew media say the protest emphasized criticism of Israelis, and Israel as a country.

Israeli tourists and expats in Thailand have been under increased scrutiny in recent months due to a surge in disruptive behavior and culture clashes with locals.

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In February, amid a spate of cases, the Israeli embassy in Thailand put out a statement warning nationals that such behavior had “negatively impacted the image of Israeli tourists and may affect the warm reception Israelis receive in Thailand.”

The new regulations come as Thailand has increased penalties for tourists who break the law or disrespect the local culture. Foreigners who run afoul of those rules can have their visas revoked and be barred from returning.

“We do not welcome and will not tolerate tourists who disregard the law, lack morality, disrespect Thai people, or cause trouble and disrupt our social order,” said Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, according to the Straits Times.