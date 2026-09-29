Jewish man filmed apparently trying to urinate on Jerusalem monastery frequently targeted by spitters

A Jewish man was filmed on Monday apparently trying to urinate on the outer wall of the St. James Monastery in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Security camera footage shows a security guard at the monastery rushing to stop the man and directing him to leave the area.

BREAKING: Israeli Jewish man was caught trying to urinate on St. James Monastery in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem. The Armenian guard promptly confronted him. pic.twitter.com/Fu9HzoiRH3 — Kegham Balian (@kbalian90) September 28, 2026

The monastery has been frequently targeted by Jewish extremists who spit in its direction as they walk by.

Hours before the incident at St. James, an Orthodox Jewish man was filmed spitting on the ground as he walked by Christian pilgrims at the nearby Armenian Catholic Church of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Law enforcement in Israel has been struggling to stop harassment and attacks against Christian clergy and church property in the Old City, including frequent incidents of people, mostly young Orthodox Jews, spitting on the ground in front of clergy and other Christians — an act that may be prosecuted in Israel as a hate crime.

Today on Sukkot, a religious Jewish man spat next to Christian pilgrims praying outside the Armenian Catholic Church of Our Lady of Sorrows, at Station IV of the Via Dolorosa, where Jesus meets His Mother. pic.twitter.com/BrgDu7jZa7 — Kegham Balian (@kbalian90) September 28, 2026