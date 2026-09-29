Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Jewish man filmed apparently trying to urinate on Jerusalem monastery frequently targeted by spitters

Today, 5:10 am
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A Jewish man apparently attempts to urinate on the outer wall of the St. James Monastery in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on September 28, 2026. (Screen capture/X)
A Jewish man apparently attempts to urinate on the outer wall of the St. James Monastery in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on September 28, 2026. (Screen capture/X)

A Jewish man was filmed on Monday apparently trying to urinate on the outer wall of the St. James Monastery in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Security camera footage shows a security guard at the monastery rushing to stop the man and directing him to leave the area.

The monastery has been frequently targeted by Jewish extremists who spit in its direction as they walk by.

Hours before the incident at St. James, an Orthodox Jewish man was filmed spitting on the ground as he walked by Christian pilgrims at the nearby Armenian Catholic Church of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Law enforcement in Israel has been struggling to stop harassment and attacks against Christian clergy and church property in the Old City, including frequent incidents of people, mostly young Orthodox Jews, spitting on the ground in front of clergy and other Christians — an act that may be prosecuted in Israel as a hate crime.

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