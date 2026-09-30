Three Syrian power plants out of service after gas pipeline explosion, state news agency says
Syria’s electricity company says that three power plants had gone offline after an explosion on Wednesday on a gas pipeline at the Tishreen plant halted gas supplies needed to operate them.
Two people were injured in the explosion, the state-run Ekhbariya TV reports.
The Syrian Civil Defense says that a fire that erupted has been brought under control and that it has moved on to the cooling-down phase.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Palestinian says bystanders, Israeli troops watched him being attacked by Haredi mob and didn’t act
- Israeli carrier Arkia says it’s gearing up to resume Dubai route following flydubai attempted hijacking
- Settler filmed pepper-spraying 90-year-old Palestinian during raid of West Bank village; no arrests reported
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