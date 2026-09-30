Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Three Syrian power plants out of service after gas pipeline explosion, state news agency says

By Reuters Today, 11:57 pm
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Syria’s electricity company says that three power plants had gone offline after an explosion on Wednesday on a gas pipeline at the Tishreen plant halted gas supplies needed to operate them.

Two people were injured in the explosion, the state-run Ekhbariya TV reports.

The Syrian Civil Defense says that a fire that erupted has been brought under control and that it has moved on to the cooling-down phase.

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