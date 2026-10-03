Iran says it executed man convicted of firing military-grade weapon at cops during January protests

Iran says it has executed a man convicted of a raft of charges including firing a military-grade weapon at police officers during anti-government protests earlier this year.

Siavash Jamshidi was accused of targeting security personnel during mass demonstrations that peaked in January and which the regime brutally suppressed, killing thousands of people.

“Jamshidi was sentenced to death on charges of moharebeh through brandishing and firing a firearm, as well as conspiracy and collusion against national security,” Iran’s judiciary says, using the legal term moharebeh to mean “waging war against God.”

The judiciary’s Mizan Online website says Jamshidi was also found guilty of offenses unrelated to the protests, including “fraud, making threats, theft, possession and carrying of an illegal military-grade weapon.”

Other charges included “complicity in kidnapping, brandishing a weapon to intimidate, and intentional infliction of bodily harm,” the website says.

Mizan says Jamshidi was “active” during the demonstrations, which were sparked in December last year by grievances over living costs in Iran, but peaked on January 8 and 9 with huge rallies.

Iranian authorities have stepped up executions linked to the protests, after last year executing 1,639 people, the largest number in any year since 1989, according to the NGOs Iran Human Rights and Together Against the Death Penalty.

Amnesty International says Iran carries out more executions than any country except China.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.