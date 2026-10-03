Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026
British-Iranian man arrested over suspected terror plot at US-run airbase is released on bail, UK says
A dual British-Iranian national who was arrested in London Thursday over a suspected terror plot against a US-run airbase in England, has been released on bail, Britain’s Counter Terrorism Policing agency says.
The agency adds that it has concluded searches of two properties in London’s Borough of Westminster, where the 25-year-old suspect was arrested.
The investigation into events at the base, which the US used to bomb Iran, is ongoing, CTP says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here