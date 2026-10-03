Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

British-Iranian man arrested over suspected terror plot at US-run airbase is released on bail, UK says

Today, 2:05 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
British police officers stand at a checkpoint near RAF Fairford airbase, in Fairford, England September 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
British police officers stand at a checkpoint near RAF Fairford airbase, in Fairford, England September 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A dual British-Iranian national who was arrested in London Thursday over a suspected terror plot against a US-run airbase in England, has been released on bail, Britain’s Counter Terrorism Policing agency says.

The agency adds that it has concluded searches of two properties in London’s Borough of Westminster, where the 25-year-old suspect was arrested.

The investigation into events at the base, which the US used to bomb Iran, is ongoing, CTP says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.