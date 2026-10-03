Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Flydubai copilot attacked captain with emergency axe in ‘terrorist act,’ UAE attorney general says

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 9:38 am
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The probe into the hijacking attempt on Wednesday’s flydubai Flight 1073 has revealed that the Omani copilot attacked the Indian captain with the cockpit’s emergency axe in a “terrorist act,” United Arab Emirates Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi says, according to state news agency WAM.

Airlines are generally required to carry crash axes in the cockpit for use in an emergency to break open a window to escape or break open a panel to access a fire.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, the motives and any related connections, as well as to examine physical and digital evidence, Al Shamsi says.

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