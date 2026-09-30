Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
Trump says ‘time has come’ to either make a deal with Iran or ‘maybe blow them up’
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
Asked how he thinks he can reach a deal with Iran if he thinks their leaders are irrational, US President Donald Trump responds, “Maybe you blow them up.”
“We have to make that decision. [Either we] make a deal… but the time has come. It’s going to end very soon,” Trump claims to reporters in the Oval Office.
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