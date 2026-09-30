Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Trump says ‘time has come’ to either make a deal with Iran or ‘maybe blow them up’

By Jacob Magid Today, 12:18 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Asked how he thinks he can reach a deal with Iran if he thinks their leaders are irrational, US President Donald Trump responds, “Maybe you blow them up.”

“We have to make that decision. [Either we] make a deal… but the time has come. It’s going to end very soon,” Trump claims to reporters in the Oval Office.

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