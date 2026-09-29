Rubio says ‘foreign actor’ involved in plot to attack UK airbase used by US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says there was a foreign actor involved in an apparent plot to attack an airbase used by the United States in the UK.

“What happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation. It’s one that clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor. I won’t get into great detail about that yet,” Rubio says on the Fox News network’s “Hannity” program late on Monday.

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House earlier that the incident “might be” connected to Iran, adding that he would not have released the suspects on bail. “I wouldn’t have done that,” he said.

British police said on Monday they had released on bail five British men who were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses near an airbase used by the US, although they remain under investigation, as counterterror detectives probed whether the alleged attempted attack was linked to Iran.