Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Passenger on flydubai plane: ‘Terrorist’ crewmember tried to crash the plane

Today, 1:04 pm
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A passenger on the flydubai flight speaking to Channel 12 says her husband helped “neutralize the terrorist” on board the flight.

The woman, Meital, says a member of the flight crew in the cockpit “tried to crash the plane” and was subdued by passengers.

“Someone shouted ‘stabbing’ and my husband immediately understood what was happening and rushed to the front of the plane, and along with other Israelis they neutralized the terrorist,” she says.

“There were stabbings and a lot of blood,” Meital says.

“We’re very emotional and under terrible stress, it’s very difficult for me to talk,” she adds.

A second man who was on board the flight is seen in a video to his family speaking of a “terrorist” who attempted to take over the plane. He says he was involved in subduing the attacker, who he says is “tied up.”

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