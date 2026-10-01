Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Indian PM Modi hails flydubai pilot’s ‘unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others’

By Reuters Today, 5:18 am
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In a post on X early on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, calling him a “hero.”

“In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valor helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” Modi says.

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