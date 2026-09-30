Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Passenger, moments after fight on plane: ‘There was a hijacking, we’ve subdued the terrorists, we need help’

Today, 1:10 pm
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In a video moments after the fight aboard the flydubai plane, a passenger with blood on his face tells the camera, “We’re here during the hijacking of an airplane. At this point we’ve subdued the terrorists, we’re approaching landing. Whoever is hearing me, we need help.

“We’re landing in Tabuk, apparently in Saudi Arabia. An unknown, unfamiliar area. On the plane, everybody is safe and sound, other than the pilot. We need help.”

The plane has since landed safely and the passengers are all well. Unconfirmed reports say the copilot — said in some reports to be an Omani national who had worked for the company for a year — stabbed the captain and attempted to crash the plane, before being subdued by passengers.

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