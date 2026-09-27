Canadian reporter said censured for video of anti-Israel rally at Yom Kippur service

A Canadian Jewish journalist was reportedly taken off the air and faced disciplinary action by the country’s public broadcaster because he posted a video of an anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protest outside his Toronto synagogue’s service on Yom Kippur on Sunday evening.

Award-winning reporter Neil Herland uploaded the video on his X page, which showed protesters hurling abuse, including a man shouting “Zionist alert” into a megaphone, while another protester with a megaphone repeatedly told Herland, “You’re going to hell.”

Another activist yelled, “baby killer” repeatedly, and another chanted “all Zionists are racists.”

Protesters apparently targeted the site since Mark Regev, former Israeli ambassador to the UK, was a guest speaker at the Song Shul synagogue, which was being held at the Meridian Center in Toronto due to the large crowd expected for the event.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation subsequently pulled Herland off the air and brought him in for a disciplinary hearing with his lawyer on Thursday, the Toronto Sun reported.

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CBC refused to tell the Toronto Sun who complained, and Herland refused to comment on the matter on advice from his lawyer. However, the Sun noted that an anti-Israel group, Canadian for Justice and Peace and the Middle East, had submitted a complaint over Herland for the post.

I'm a journalist. And I happen to be Jewish. On Yom Kippur I went to a synagogue service in Toronto and was met by protesters trying to taunt and intimidate me from entering the building. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/2eH3MaC9QB — Neil Herland (@NEWSneil) September 22, 2026

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In his post, Herland wrote, “I’m a journalist. And I happen to be Jewish. On Yom Kippur I went to a synagogue service in Toronto and was met by protesters trying to taunt and intimidate me from entering the building.”

“My late father was an Austrian Jew who survived the Holocaust in Romania. And came to Canada as a refugee. This year I got an Austrian passport, in case Canada becomes unsafe for me as a Jew. I fear that moment is approaching, here in Canada and elsewhere,” Herland wrote.

“Last night the cantor (singer) at the synagogue announced that his nephew was murdered on Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) in Ukraine. In a suspected hate crime. And this morning the Toronto synagogue announced there had been an attack outside a synagogue in Belleville,” he stated.

“Jewish Canadians are living in a parallel world. Where police stand guard with guns outside synagogues. And Jewish schools, religious sites and businesses are targeted with bullets. And most Canadians have no awareness or understanding.

“The guest speaker at the Toronto synagogue tonight was an Australian-born university teacher who lives in Israel and once served as Israeli ambassador to the UK. His speech was about making peace in the Middle East. Let’s hope that happens this year,” he concluded.

The Sun cited an open letter by Aliza Spiro, described by the Sun as one of the leaders of the Song Shul synagogue, which was sent to CBC, stating that, “holding Palestinian flags, the protesters had bullhorns and were shouting antisemitic slurs at our people.

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“It was incredibly frightening, and many of our members were too scared and intimidated to get out of their cars, simply going home and missing the final powerful service of Yom Kippur night,” the letter read.

“Neil Herland’s video recording accurately documented the siege outside our synagogue on this day. His tweets were journalistically accurate, as well as a much-appreciated public service to Canadians. Our country needs more people to similarly shine a light on the terrorizing issue of antisemitism. Our people are scared, and not enough is being done about it,” Spiro said.

In Ontario over Yom Kippur, a 29-year-old man opened fire on a police officer stationed outside a synagogue on Sunday evening, triggering a shootout.

The assailant died of his injuries, while the police officer was hospitalized in intensive care.

It comes months after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned that Canada was failing its Jewish community amid a surge in antisemitism.

Carney cited shootings at Jewish schools, firebombings of synagogues and attacks on community centers and Jewish-owned businesses. His government announced millions in additional funding to help faith-based institutions pay for security infrastructure, training and personnel.

Synagogues in the Toronto area have also previously been targeted by gunfire. In March, shots damaged the entrances of synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto. No one was injured. Police later arrested three suspects in connection with those shootings.