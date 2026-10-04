Cornell president calls alleged gang rape ‘deeply disturbing,’ pledges greater transparency

Cornell’s president calls the alleged gang rape of a student at a fraternity house in 2024 “deeply disturbing,” says it will weigh on the university for years to come and pledges greater transparency amid mounting outrage over the school’s handling of the case.

In an eight-minute video message to the Cornell community, Michael Kotlikoff describes the past week as one of the most difficult in the university’s history and acknowledges troubling questions about the investigations that followed the allegations.

“My heart aches when I think of what she experienced,” Kotlikoff says. “It raises heartbreaking and troubling issues about sexual assault, dehumanization and aspects of party culture, alcohol and drug use.”

Kotlikoff reaffirms his commitment to supporting an independent review of Cornell’s handling of the case called for by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and says the school’s Board of Trustees will announce details next week. He also expresses support for Hochul’s decision to turn the criminal investigation over to the state attorney general.

“I want to acknowledge something that can be difficult for an institution to say,” Kotlikoff says. “We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to investigating and finding the answers our community deserves.”

Scrutiny has mounted in recent days over Cornell’s response to allegations that the woman was sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members in 2024. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, has sued the university and seven former students.

During a student assembly hearing Thursday that gave students an opportunity to voice concerns and discuss proposals to improve Cornell’s response to sexual assault, several speakers called for Kotlikoff’s resignation.