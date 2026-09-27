Day after meeting opposition chiefs, Golan says Arab parties could be in next government

Yair Golan, chair of the left-wing Democrats party, said Sunday that an Arab party could be part of the next government, exposing a fault line among opposition leaders less than a day after they met to coordinate their campaigns and pledged not to attack one another ahead of the October 27 election.

“We believe that an Arab party can be part of the government. It is natural, right, appropriate and democratic,” Golan told the Kan public broadcaster.

Golan added that such a partnership would represent “genuine change after years of incitement.”

Shortly after the interview, the Democrats issued a clarification stressing that Golan was only expressing the party’s position, which seeks to “promote Jewish-Arab partnership and the integration of Arab citizens of Israel into the leadership of the state after the elections,” and said that the possibility of including an Arab party in the next coalition “did not come up” during Saturday night’s meeting of opposition leaders.

Ahead of the meeting, Gadi Eisenkot, head of the centrist opposition Yashar party, vowed in an interview with Channel 12 not to include the Arab-led Ra’am party, which has Islamist roots, in any potential government he leads. Other opposition chiefs have also rejected the possibility of sitting with Arab parties in their coalition.

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Ra’am, which was part of a government that briefly unseated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2021-22, is generally seen as more moderate than the other major Arab-led party, the Joint List.

Saturday night’s meeting, held at Opposition Leader Yair Lapid’s home, was attended by Golan, Eisenkot, B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

Golan, as opposed to the other opposition chiefs, has repeatedly advocated partnering with Ra’am, calling on the other opposition leaders to recognize Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas as a “legitimate partner.”

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Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party slammed Golan’s remarks, alleging that they reveal the opposition’s intentions to form a government backed by Arab parties. The party repeated its campaign refrain: “Eisenkot will form a left-wing government with Yair Golan, Liberman, Bennett and the Arab parties.”

The party also posted a campaign video presenting Golan’s Sunday remarks as though they were made during Saturday night’s meeting between the leaders of the opposition bloc.

In a warning letter sent to Likud, the Democrats demanded that the video be removed from all platforms, saying that otherwise they will pursue “all legal measures available.”

Golan’s comments also came days after the Central Elections Committee voted to bar both Ra’am and the Joint List from running in next month’s election. The bans are subject to review by the High Court of Justice, which is set to hold a hearing on the matter Thursday.

According to the most recent poll by The Times of Israel’s Hebrew sister site, Zman Yisrael, which was published Thursday, the pro- and anti- Netanyahu blocs are tied at 53 seats each, leaving both short of a government if they fail to rely on defectors or on Arab support.